Deadly Crash Shuts Down Southbound Mission Boulevard in Fremont

A portion of southbound Mission Boulevard in Fremont's Mission San Jose District is closed Saturday evening due to a fatal collision, according to the Fremont Police Department.

There are few details, but the roadway, which is also state Highway 238 in the affected portion of Mission Boulevard will be closed for several hours as of 6 p.m., between Las Palmas Avenue and Dalgo Road.

The northbound lanes of Mission Boulevard are not affected.

Southbound motorists can head west on Stevenson Boulevard, south on Paseo Padre Parkway and east on Driscoll Road to return to southbound Mission Boulevard.

There is no further information about the fatal accident at this time.

This is a developing story.