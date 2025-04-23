A driver suspected in a Castrol Valley hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Center Street and Castro Valley Boulevard, the CHP said.

Responding CHP officers confirmed that the pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle and that the driver took off from the scene.

The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Officers managed to quickly identify and locate both the driver and the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody without incident, the CHP said.

An investigation is ongoing. The CHP is asking anyone with information about the collision to call the CHP Hayward Area Office at 510-489-1500.