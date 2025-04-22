The mother of one of the survivors of last week's Marin County crash that claimed the lives of four teenage girls shared details about the wreck Monday, calling it a "horrible tragedy."

The crash happened Friday night on San Geronimo Valley Road, south of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Arriving officers found an SUV that had slammed into a tree and caught fire.

Inside the vehicle were six Archie Williams High School students. Ninth grader Olive Koren and 10th graders Josalynn Osborn, Sienna Katz and Ada Kepley died. Elsa Laremont Stranczek and Marley Barclay were injured.

Marley's mother, Jessica Glantz, said her daughter left home at about 6:50 p.m. Friday to walk to downtown Fairfax to meet up with her friends. Marley met up with the group at about 7:15 p.m. and shortly thereafter the six of them hopped in the SUV and headed for Woodacre, where one of the girls lived.

"What Marley does remember of the moments before the accident is that they were going around a blind turn and another car veered into their lane," Glantz said. "The driver of the vehicle that Marley was riding in swerved to miss the other road. She remembers hearing her screaming, and then she swerved."

The CHP's investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Glantz said Marley told her that all six girls were wearing their seatbelts. Glantz also said "there is absolutely no evidence that we are aware of that any alcohol was involved."

Glantz described the girls as a "group that hung out together all the time."

"Our hearts are with the families of the four beautiful young souls lost far too soon," Glantz said. "There are no words for the sorrow we share. We grieve beside you and hold you close in our thoughts every moment."