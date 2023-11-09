Oakland

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Oakland

By Grace Cho

Oakland police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead and others injured Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened just before 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of International Boulevard and 39th Street, according to Officer Darryl Rodgers with the Oakland Police Department.

When police arrived, they saw a motorcyclist and several other people, who sustained injuries from the crash.

Rodgers said the motorcyclist was transported by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It’s unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

