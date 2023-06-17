1 dead following Oakland shooting: Police

One person died in the wake of an early morning shooting in Oakland Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of 39th Avenue just after 3 a.m., police said.

The officers found a victim with at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

Medics came to the scene and pronounced the victim dead, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The victim's identity will be released once the family can be notified.