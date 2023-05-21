2 Killed, 1 Injured Overnight in Oakland Shootings: Police

Two people were killed and one person was injured in two separate shootings in Oakland between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to police.

The first shooting happened in the 7600 block of Bancroft Avenue at around 11:45 p.m. Officers found a person who had been injured by gunfire. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around the same time, an Oakland hospital notified the police of a victim who had arrived with injuries due to gunfire. Police later determined the person had been injured during the shooting in the 7600 block of Bancroft Avenue.

The person in the hospital is currently in stable condition.

The second shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of C Street. Officers found one person with a gunshot wound. The person died at the scene.

The motives of the shootings are not known at this time.

Oakland Police ask anyone with information about either shooting to contact them at (510) 238-3821.