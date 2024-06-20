Multiple shootings leave 3 dead in Richmond

Richmond residents are on edge after three people were killed in shootings reported in less than 10 hours.

The shootings are under investigation and police are looking into whether the incidents are linked.

The gunfire started after 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, near the Iron Triangle neighborhood.

In that case, four people were shot and two of the victims died. Hours later a separate shooting took a third life.

David Rodriguez, who was alerted by his workers about the shooting, said the area is normally quiet. He was not in the area when the shooting occurred , but his truck was and was hit twice by bullets.

Richmond police said one person died at the scene. Three other victims arrived at a hospital, where one more person was pronounced dead.

Published reports suggest one of those killed was a pregnant woman, but police have not confirmed that claim.

"I was just there last week, things felt calm, and just hearing about this is a shock," said Councilmember Melvin Willis, who represents the district where the shooting occurred. "All I can do is work within our city to understand what happened, make sure our community members are connected to the resources available, and allow the police investigation to move forward to identify the perpetrators and the motivation behind this."

Word about the shooting spread quickly in the neighborhood.

"It's Richmond," resident Juan Mercado said. "You know we can't really change that, but we have to get together as a community."

Hours later, another person was shot in the North Richmond on Kelsey Street. The victim died at the scene.