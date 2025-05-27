1 dead after RV catches fire in San Jose

One person died Tuesday morning after an RV caught fire in San Jose, according to the fire department.

The blaze broke out along the 400 block of Kiely Boulevard, the fire department said.

Flames spread to nearby trees and threatened a commercial building, but firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze before it could spread to the structure, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.