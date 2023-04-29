1 Dead Following House Fire in San Francisco

One person is dead in the wake of a one-alarm fire that broke out in a San Francisco home Saturday morning, fire department officials said.

Firefighters arrived in the 200 block of Byxbee Street at 7:18 a.m. and had the fire under control in 20 minutes, according to the fire department.

The firefighters rescued a victim who was in serious condition, but despite efforts to save the victim, the department reported around 9:30 a.m. that the victim had died.

"We are saddened to confirm this is now a fatal fire," the department posted on social media.

The fire is under investigation from the Fire Investigation Task Force, according to the fire department.