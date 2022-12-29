San Francisco

Woman Dead in House Fire in San Francisco's Excelsior District

By NBC Bay Area staff

One person was killed following a house fire in San Francisco's Excelsior District Thursday night, officials say.

The incident happened in the 60 block of Gladstone Drive, just a few blocks from Monroe Elementary School.

The San Francisco Fire Department told NBC Bay Area that the woman, who owns the home, died in the fire.

Officials added that the victim’s son, who also lives in the house, made it out OK.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

No other details have been released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

