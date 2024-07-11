Motorcyclist dies in San Jose crash

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle in San Jose.

The collision was reported at 4:02 p.m. Thursday in the area of Winfield Boulevard and Furlong Drive, just north of Almaden Lake Park.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours late Thursday on Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill and Coleman roads.

Motorists and residents should avoid the area and use alternate routes, according to police.

San Jose police said Thursday's incident is the city's 24th fatal collision and 24th victim this year.