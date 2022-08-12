Man Arrested in Mexico on Suspicion of Deadly San Jose Shooting in April

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Mexico this week in connection with a fatal shooting in San Jose back in April, police said Friday.

Jose Aguirre is accused of the shooting reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. on April 9 in the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street, where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there.

Investigators identified Aguirre as the primary suspect in the case and learned that he had fled to Mexico. On Tuesday, he was taken into custody in Mexicali and was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service and was booked into Imperial County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition back to Santa Clara County, police said.

Anyone with information about the homicide, which was the seventh in San Jose in 2022, can contact Detective Sgt. Martinez or Detective Ancelet at 3934@sanjoseca.gov or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-5283.