2 Killed, 3 Hurt in Separate Oakland Shootings: Police

It was a violent night in Oakland overnight as two separate shootings left two people dead and three others hurt.

According to Oakland police, a triple-shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on Birch Street.

Officers found three people who had been shot. Two of the victims died at the scene.

The third victim, a minor, was transported to a nearby hospital.

No word on how old that victim is, or how they're doing.

Police did arrested a suspect at the scene.

About an hour later, Oakland police got a call about another shooting, less than a mile away on 91st Avenue.

Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed the victims to the hospital. Police said that one man is not expected to survive and the second victim is expected to be OK.

No word on any arrests or possible suspects.