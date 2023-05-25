Woman Dead, 1 Hurt After Shooting in Antioch: Police

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Antioch Thursday night.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Delta Fair Boulevard, not far from Turner Elementary School.

According to police, a woman was killed and another person was hurt in the shooting. They added they are currently looking for a suspect.

No other details have been released at this time.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.