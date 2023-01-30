Teen Shot, Killed at Party in Boulder Creek; Suspect Arrested

A juvenile suspect has been taken into custody on suspicion of fatally shooting an 18-year-old at a party Saturday night in the Boulder Creek area of Santa Cruz County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies initially responded at about 10 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of Brimblecom Road to investigate multiple reports of a shooting that occurred at a party, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found the victim, identified as a male, suffering from a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said. First responders tried to save the teen but he did not survive.

Authorities said they took the suspect into custody on Sunday afternoon, but they did not provide further information.