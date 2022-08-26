Oakland

Three Dead Following Shooting, Collision in Oakland: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

The Oakland Police Department is investigating after three people were killed in an incident involving a shooting and a crash Friday night.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

An Oakland Police Department spokesperson said late Friday night officers found a vehicle crash involving several vehicles upon arriving on scene.

A cyclist was also dead at the scene, according to police. A preliminary investigation indicated the cyclist may have been struck by a vehicle.

Two people were also found dead. Both suffered from gunshot wounds.

All three victim’s identities were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 Or OPD’s tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Bay City News contributed to the report.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

