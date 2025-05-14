1 killed in shooting near Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco; suspect in custody

A person was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon near San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf, and the suspected shooter turned himself in at a nearby police station a short time later, according to police.

Police said the shooting, which happened at about 1:10 p.m. in the area of Leavenworth and Beach streets, was an isolated incident, adding that there was no threat to the public.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers first responded to the area of Columbus Avenue and North Point Street to investigate a reported shooting, police said. As they were heading to the scene, they learned that a male had shot another male inside of their vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Arriving officers searched for any victims, suspects and witnesses, police said. They then learned that the suspect had turned himself in at the police department's Central Station and had been placed under arrest.

Officers found the victim in a vehicle parked in the area of Leavenworth and Beach streets, police said. He was sitting in the driver's seat, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency responders tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

The public was instructed to avoid the following areas: Leavenworth Street from Jefferson Street to Bay Street, North Point Street from Hyde Street to Jones Street, and Columbus Avenue from Bay Street to Beach Street.

COLUMBUS/NORTHPOINT INCIDENT: A statement has been released regarding the shooting incident in the city's Central District. During our preliminary investigation, the suspect turned himself in at the Central District police station.



This is an isolated incident, and there is no… pic.twitter.com/KNeJrFzkwO — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) May 14, 2025