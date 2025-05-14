San Francisco

1 killed in shooting near Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco; suspect in custody

By Brendan Weber

File image of a San Francisco police car.
NBC Bay Area

A person was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon near San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf, and the suspected shooter turned himself in at a nearby police station a short time later, according to police.

Police said the shooting, which happened at about 1:10 p.m. in the area of Leavenworth and Beach streets, was an isolated incident, adding that there was no threat to the public.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officers first responded to the area of Columbus Avenue and North Point Street to investigate a reported shooting, police said. As they were heading to the scene, they learned that a male had shot another male inside of their vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Arriving officers searched for any victims, suspects and witnesses, police said. They then learned that the suspect had turned himself in at the police department's Central Station and had been placed under arrest.

Officers found the victim in a vehicle parked in the area of Leavenworth and Beach streets, police said. He was sitting in the driver's seat, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency responders tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

The public was instructed to avoid the following areas: Leavenworth Street from Jefferson Street to Bay Street, North Point Street from Hyde Street to Jones Street, and Columbus Avenue from Bay Street to Beach Street.

Local

Crime and Courts 3 hours ago

DoorDash delivery driver pleads guilty to stealing $2.5 million in deliveries scam

Pinole 4 hours ago

Pinole Valley High baseball coaches allowed to return after review into alleged racial slurs

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us