Police Still Looking for Suspect Following Deadly Shooting at Livermore Bowling Alley

Police are still looking for a suspect after he opened fire inside a Livermore bowling alley Saturday, killing one person and hurting two more.

Granada Bowl was filled with families and young children as they were celebrating a birthday party.

No information has been released about the suspect other than he is a man in his 20s and he knew the victims. Police believe they know who he is.

The incident happened at around 6 p.m. Saturday. A fight broke out among a group that knew each other and were in the bar area of the bowling alley.

One of those men then took out a gun and shot three people. A 28-year-old man died at the scene and two others in their 20s were taken to a hospital.

One of the friends of the victims spoke with NBC Bay Area Sunday. She identified one of the victims shot as 27-year-old Daniel.

Rosalva said she was eating at a restaurant with his mother when she got a call about Daniel getting shot at the bowling alley and being transferred to a hospital.

Several children were there celebrating a birthday party when the shots went off. A group of children and families actually ran out of the bowling alley looking for shelter.

Granada Bowl officials released a statement Sunday that said that they will reopen on Monday but with shorten hours until further notice.