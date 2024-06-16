San Francisco

1 dead following shooting in SF's Mission District

By Bay City News

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A shooting in an alley in San Francisco's Mission District left one person dead Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 4 a.m. on Wiese Street, an alley between 15th Street and 16th Street. The location is near Mission Street and BART's 16th Street station.

The victim was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
