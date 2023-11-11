San Leandro

Woman dead following shooting outside San Leandro Chili's restaurant

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was shot to death in the parking lot of the Chili's Grill & Bar at Bayfair Center shopping mall in San Leandro on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound at about 2:48 p.m. outside the restaurant at 15555 East 14th St., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oakland 10 hours ago

Man transported to hospital following overnight shooting in Oakland

Vallejo 7 hours ago

Teen injured in shooting near Vallejo High School

The shooting grew out of a dispute between people who knew each other, according to police. A suspect has been identified and was being sought, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Pricco at (510) 577-3244 or (510) 577-2740. Anonymous tips can be left at (510) 577-3278.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Leandro
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us