Woman dead following shooting outside San Leandro Chili's restaurant

A woman was shot to death in the parking lot of the Chili's Grill & Bar at Bayfair Center shopping mall in San Leandro on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound at about 2:48 p.m. outside the restaurant at 15555 East 14th St., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting grew out of a dispute between people who knew each other, according to police. A suspect has been identified and was being sought, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Pricco at (510) 577-3244 or (510) 577-2740. Anonymous tips can be left at (510) 577-3278.