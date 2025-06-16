Man shot, killed while out with dog in San Leandro

A man was shot and killed while walking a dog in San Leandro Saturday morning, marking the city's first homicide of the year, police said.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street, according to police.

Responding officers found the victim, a man in his late 40s, unresponsive on the ground with a dog still leashed to his hand, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined he had been shot in the back.

Police were working to determine a motive in the shooting.

The dog did not appear to be injured, police said. It was taken to a temporary shelter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact San Leandro police.