Man shot, killed while out with dog in San Leandro

A man was shot and killed while walking a dog in San Leandro Saturday morning, marking the city's first homicide of the year, police said.
The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street, according to police.
Responding officers found the victim, a man in his late 40s, unresponsive on the ground with a dog still leashed to his hand, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined he had been shot in the back.
Police were working to determine a motive in the shooting.
The dog did not appear to be injured, police said. It was taken to a temporary shelter.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact San Leandro police.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.