Suspect Arrested in Deadly Stabbing of Elderly Woman in San Francisco: Police

San Francisco police arrested a suspect Friday for the deadly stabbing of a 64-year-old woman earlier on the same day.

At around 11 a.m. Friday, someone reported an unresponsive person in a building on the 400 block of Duboce Avenue. Officers found a 64-year-old woman suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Despite efforts by first responders, the woman died from her injuries.

Soon after, officers obtained information which led them to arrest a man who was in the same building. Police have identified him as Jesus Esparza of San Francisco.

Esparza has since been booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of murder, illegal entry into emergency area, and resisting arrest.

Although a suspect has been arrested, police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-444.