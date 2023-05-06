San Francisco

Suspect Arrested in Deadly Stabbing of Elderly Woman in San Francisco: Police

Police said Friday they arrested the man in the same building the stabbing had taken place

By NBC Bay Area staff

sfpd-generic-san-francisco-police
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

San Francisco police arrested a suspect Friday for the deadly stabbing of a 64-year-old woman earlier on the same day. 

At around 11 a.m. Friday, someone reported an unresponsive person in a building on the 400 block of Duboce Avenue. Officers found a 64-year-old woman suffering from an apparent stab wound. 

Despite efforts by first responders, the woman died from her injuries. 

San Francisco May 5

Police Investigating Shooting Near San Francisco Muni Station

San Francisco May 2

Bob Lee Murder Suspect Arraignment Delayed Again Following Release of Autopsy Report

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Soon after, officers obtained information which led them to arrest a man who was in the same building. Police have identified him as Jesus Esparza of San Francisco. 

Esparza has since been booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of murder, illegal entry into emergency area, and resisting arrest. 

Although a suspect has been arrested, police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-444.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us