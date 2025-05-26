Man stabbed to death on San Francisco Muni bus; suspect arrested

San Francisco police on Sunday arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing another man on a Muni bus in what the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency called a "senseless act of violence."

The stabbing happened at about 4:35 p.m. Sunday in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Cortland Avenue, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Responding officers found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, police said.

Officers detained a person matching the suspect's description near the scene and later arrested him. The suspect, identified as Daniel Garcia, was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He is being held without bail.

The SFMTA issued the following statement Monday: "Yesterday’s senseless act of violence is tragic, and our hearts are with the victim and their loved ones. Criminal activity of any kind will never be tolerated on Muni, and we are committed to keeping the safety of our riders and staff as our top priority. Muni vehicles are equipped with a network of security cameras to help the SFPD and the District Attorney's Office arrest and prosecute perpetrators. We are coordinating with the SFPD who are actively investigating this case, and are thankful for their switch action to make an arrest."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.