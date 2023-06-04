Man Dead, Woman in Custody Following Stabbing in San Jose: Police

A man was killed and a woman is in custody following a stabbing in San Jose Sunday morning, police say.

San Jose police were called to the 1300 block of Shawn Drive and found a man who had been stabbed at least once, police said on Twitter.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries, SJPD said.

Police said that a woman was taken into custody in connection to the incident.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Shawn Drive is closed while police investigative and they ask the public to avoid the area.