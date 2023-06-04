San Jose

Man Dead, Woman in Custody Following Stabbing in San Jose: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

A man was killed and a woman is in custody following a stabbing in San Jose Sunday morning, police say.

San Jose police were called to the 1300 block of Shawn Drive and found a man who had been stabbed at least once, police said on Twitter.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries, SJPD said.

Police said that a woman was taken into custody in connection to the incident.

Shawn Drive is closed while police investigative and they ask the public to avoid the area.

