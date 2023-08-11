San Jose

2-vehicle collision leaves 1 driver dead in San Jose

By Bay City News

A collision involving two vehicles left one driver dead Friday, San Jose police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Berryessa Road and Sabal Drive, police said in a statement.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The second driver suffered unknown injuries, police said.

It was the 29th fatal collision of 2023 and the 30th traffic death, police said.

