Deadly Vehicle Collision Tied to Attempted Robbery in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

One person is dead following a vehicle collision tied to an attempted robbery in Oakland, officials said.

The incident was reported 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of Buena Vista Avenue. Responding officers found a dead person, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Officials tell NBC Bay area two suspects attempted to rob a person, who fought back. The suspects then leave the area in a vehicle, but ended up in a collision, leaving one of the suspects dead. The other suspect is at large, police said.

The two suspects involved are both linked to other crimes throughout the city of Oakland and are known to police.

The attempted robbery victim was not injured, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

