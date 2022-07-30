1 Dead, Driver Arrested Following Crash in Walnut Creek: Police

Walnut Creek police are investigating a deadly crash that closed a busy street early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. near North Main Street and Pine Avenue.

Walnut Creek police said that an officer was at a nearby parking lot, when they heard a loud collision.

When officers arrived on scene, officials said they found a pickup truck that collided with two pedestrians, who were walking on a sidewalk. Police added the truck also collided with a cement pillar.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. While the other victim was transported to a hospital with major injuries.

Police said the driver, later identified as Briana Day, 28, was arrested for a DUI charge and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Day was booked at Martinez Detention Facility on $300,000 bail, officials said.

Security video in the area showed the pickup going by and people quickly moving in that direction afterwards.

Marc Trapani, who works at the Rotator Taproom, said they closed the business hours before the crash happened and don’t recall hearing of anything like this before in the area. But added that the time and busy street aren’t a surprise.

“That doesn’t really surprise me. It’s a big street. It’s a big thoroughfare. So, I can image people were driving fast,” he said

The victims' identities have not been released at this time.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Walnut Creek police's dispatch line at 925-935-6400.