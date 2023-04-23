Deadly Wrong-Way Crash in Sunnyvale

Authorities are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in the South Bay Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 4 a.m. on State Route 237 near Mathilda Avenue in Sunnyvale.

For a time, only one westbound lane was open to traffic.

This is the third deadly wrong-way crash this weekend alone in the Bay Area. One incident happened in Marin County early Saturday morning, while another wrong-way crash happened in Woodside Saturday afternoon.

No other details have been released at this time.