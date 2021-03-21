Deadly Wrong-Way Crash Closes Southbound Highway 85 In San Jose: CHP

A deadly collision involving a wrong-way driver has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 85 near De Anza Boulevard in San Jose.

At this time, traffic is being diverted off the freeway just north of Saratoga, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP has confirmed that one person has died following the crash.

The collision involving more than three vehicles was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, with debris across all lanes, the CHP said.

It's unknown at this time when the area will reopen.

