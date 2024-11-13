Deal to expand San Luis Reservoir

The South Bay is working to find solutions to protect against future droughts.

The San Luis Reservoir, which is located nearly 40 miles east of Gilroy, is the fifth largest reservoir in California, and it could soon get much bigger. It's because Santa Clara Valley Water District is working with other water agencies and the federal government on a plan to raise the dam by 10 feet. That would allow it to store more water during wet years.

"We need to understand that water comes at different times and what this project will do is allow us to store water when it is in excess and be able to adapt to these droughts because we know they’re coming and they will be longer,” said Aaron Baker, COO of Santa Clara Valley Water District.

The project, involving eight water agencies, will cost nearly a $1 billion with Valley Water contributing $435 million. Santa Clara County residents will benefit the most receiving about 60,000 acre-feet of the new water, enough to provide water for $120,000 households for a year.

