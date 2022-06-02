Death-Defying Bay Area Skateboarder Turns to Life-Saving

After a decadelong professional career careening down hills at 75 mph astride a long skateboard, James Kelly is already well-acquainted with medical procedures and the inside of hospitals.

So, it's not that extreme of a leap that the world champion downhill skater is now swapping careers and becoming a nurse.

"It’s a fair judgement to say my downhill skateboarding has de-sensitized me to some things I might see in the ED[emergency department]," Kelly said, riding a park bench at San Rafael's Dominican University where he's enrolled in the nursing program.

These days, instead of bombing hills, Kelly is learning to apply bandages and insert IVs as he zips between classes and his hospital residency.

"I need adrenalin in my life and that’s part of the reason why I’m attracted to nursing as well," Kelly admitted.

Kelly played the requisite soccer and baseball growing up in Petaluma, but it was the skateboard that quickly harnessed his passion. As his interest in skating grew, so did the size of his boards, which eventually lead him to long boarding and the insanely perilous sport of bombing hills.

A number of YouTube videos show Kelly ripping down steep mountainous roads at breakneck speeds, somehow continuing to stay on his board even as it careened and slid to the verge of anarchy.

"I think most people who are attracted to downhill skateboarding would consider themselves somewhat quote-unquote an adrenalin junky," Kelly grinned.

Joe Rosato Jr./NBC Bay Area

Kelly's path into a nursing career wasn't entirely untold. As his skating career unfolded, there were hints he was eyeing opportunities to help others. He was living in the Netherlands working for a skateboard company when he founded his own nonprofit, Skate United. He was invited along on a humanitarian trip to Lebanon where he taught skateboarding to refugees from Syria and Armenia.

"Bringing the refugee kids together and introducing them to skateboarding and seeing them just forget about realities for a bit was really inspiring," he said.

The taste for helping others stuck with him. As Kelly looked for a career beyond skating, nursing began to check all the boxes: fast-paced, helps others, doesn't require sitting in an office.

"You get to be out, you get to be doing something," Kelly said.

Kelly's foray into nursing may have also gotten a nudge from his mother Debbie Daunt, a nurse who has taught in Dominican University's nursing department for 16 years.

But his credentials for the medical field are also on exhibit in videos showing Kelly flopping down a set of stairs on his board the hard way or an especially brutal wipeout where he lost control on a hill, traveling the last 30 feet of asphalt on his hands and stomach.

"He might not be afraid of blood," said Dominican University nursing instructor Barbara McCamish, ticking off Kelly's qualifications. "He might not be afraid of emergency rooms and trauma situations."

Most of all, Kelly doesn't appear to have any fear of switching things up. And yet maybe that's just a matter of perspective. Choosing a career in nursing has got to be a lot less riskier than deciding to fly down a giant hill at the mercy of four tiny wheels. Kelly apparently has considered that, too.

"You can’t skateboard forever," he said.