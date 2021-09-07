Death of Man in Rural Castro Valley Being Treated as Homicide

A man was found dead Monday afternoon in rural Castro Valley, possibly due to foul play, an Alameda County sheriff's spokesman said Tuesday.

Someone called the sheriff's office at 2:30 p.m. Monday to report a person on the ground along Redwood Road at mile marker 2.95 in unincorporated Alameda County, sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

Initially, authorities thought the person may have been hit by a vehicle, and the California Highway Patrol responded.

Investigators are treating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the death can call the sheriff's office at (510) 667-7721.