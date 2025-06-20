Man suspected in father's death in Santa Cruz County arrested in Switzerland

A man suspected in the death of his 90-year-old father has been taken into custody in Switzerland, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

James Smallwood, 54, was arrested May 29 in connection with the death of his father, Robert Smallwood, who was reported missing on May 18, the sheriff's office said on social media.

Relatives of Robert Smallwood said they had been unable to contact him for several days, the sheriff's office said.

A search of Robert Smallwood's home and property the next day on Jarvis Road in the Santa Cruz mountains turned up a body subsequently identified as the missing man.

Investigators turned attention to Smallwood's son, James, who had been living with the victim and had left for Switzerland before his father's body was found, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators worked with the Swiss government, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to locate James Smallwood and take him into custody, the sheriff's office said.

James Smallwood is awaiting extradition proceedings.

He faces accusations of murder, abuse of an elder or dependent, vehicle theft and identity theft, the sheriff's office said.