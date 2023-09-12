Morocco

Death toll climbs following Morocco quake

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s a race against time for rescue teams in Morocco as the death toll climbs following last Friday's devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

The Bay Area Moroccan community is working directly with non-profits in the region, making sure loved ones get the resources they desperately need during this natural disaster.

NBC Bay Area’s Pete Suratos spoke with a Bay Area Moroccan man who put him in direct contact with a resident in Morocco, who is now homeless and grieving the death of several neighbors.

