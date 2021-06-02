Memorial Day Weekend

Deaths and DUI Arrests Up Over Memorial Day Weekend

Arrests were up 14.6 % from a year ago

By Bay City News

The number of people killed on the state's highways and of those arrested for driving under the influence over the Memorial Day weekend rose significantly from a year ago, according to figures released Tuesday by the California Highway Patrol.

At least 35 people were killed in vehicle collisions, up nearly 13 percent from 2020. Of those, 22 were not wearing a seat belt, officers said.

CHP made 979 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs, up 14.6 percent from a year ago.

