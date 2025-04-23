Police in Fremont on Tuesday said that animal remains found at the train station last week were that of two sheep and they don't think anything nefarious occurred.

The animals had been discovered decapitated and eviscerated and authorities were unable to identify them at the time, though they believed the animals' deaths could be suspicious.

On April 13, Amtrak Police at the Centerville Train Station reported finding a headless and eviscerated animal that had been left on a park bench. The species of the animal was not able to be determined, and there were several bags next to the bench, one of which also contained a decapitated and eviscerated animal. Another bag held what looked like entrails.

A forensic veterinarian was asked to assist with the investigation, but the results were inconclusive. Ultimately, Fremont Police sent the remains in to a specialized facility for DNA analysis.

On Tuesday, police learned that the remains were of two Dorper sheep, a common breed.

"Further investigation has not revealed any evidence of nefarious or ritualistic activity," said the Fremont Police Department in a statement. "The case is being suspended as there is no finding of a crime."