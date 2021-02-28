Fremont

Deceased Driver in Overturned Vehicle Was Missing At-Risk Fremont Resident

By Bay City News

Getty Images

A missing at-risk Fremont resident was found dead inside an overturned vehicle Saturday morning in an unincorporated area of Alameda County near Sunol and Fremont.

According to the Dublin office of the California Highway Patrol, it received a call of an overturned vehicle off the roadway on Calaveras Road west of Welch Creek. A bicyclist had stopped there and observed a gray Toyota Camry upside down approximately 100 feet down into a canyon. Alameda County Fire Department firefighters rappelled down the ravine to find the driver deceased in the vehicle. When the vehicle was recovered, it was confirmed that the driver had been reported missing out of Fremont last Sunday. There were no skid marks where the vehicle left the roadway.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the Dublin CHP office at (925) 828-0466.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

FremontAlameda County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us