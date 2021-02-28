Deceased Driver in Overturned Vehicle Was Missing At-Risk Fremont Resident

A missing at-risk Fremont resident was found dead inside an overturned vehicle Saturday morning in an unincorporated area of Alameda County near Sunol and Fremont.

According to the Dublin office of the California Highway Patrol, it received a call of an overturned vehicle off the roadway on Calaveras Road west of Welch Creek. A bicyclist had stopped there and observed a gray Toyota Camry upside down approximately 100 feet down into a canyon. Alameda County Fire Department firefighters rappelled down the ravine to find the driver deceased in the vehicle. When the vehicle was recovered, it was confirmed that the driver had been reported missing out of Fremont last Sunday. There were no skid marks where the vehicle left the roadway.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the Dublin CHP office at (925) 828-0466.