Dozens Will Be Forced to Move Following Decision on Wood Street Encampment

By Bay City News

Wood Street encampment in Oakland.
About 50 people will be forced to relocate to the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland's Wood Street that homeless people are inhabiting following a federal judge's decision Friday morning.

The city has only 30 beds available and about 80 people will be displaced from the northern portion of the Wood Street camp when Caltrans starts clearing that portion.

Caltrans can post notices on the property starting a week from Monday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick said at a hearing that dissolved a temporary restraining order against the state agency. The dissolution will occur in three phases, affecting a total of 200 people when Caltrans clears the whole property.

Orrick's decision comes following a proposal brought to him by city of Oakland officials Thursday night that Orrick said was "thoughtful."

Orrick said he tried to create the possibility of relocation that is least harmful to the people of Wood Street.

