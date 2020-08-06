Napa

Decomposed Body Found on Napa River: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Getty Images

Napa police said they are investigating a decomposed body found Wednesday afternoon on the Napa River, near Kennedy Park, according to a report in the Napa Valley Register.

Police said the body was reported by a kayaker shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday on the east side of the river, the newspaper reported.

The Napa County Sheriff's drone team, boat team and dive team, helped locate and remove the body from the water, police said.

Investigators were working Thursday morning to identify the body, including searching for evidence at a nearby homeless camp, police told the paper.

