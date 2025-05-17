San Francisco

Decomposed body found at Ocean Beach in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

20060128_sffd_6780
Sam Spade's San Francisco

A body was found Friday night at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, firefighters said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said it received a call around 6 p.m. reporting a possible person floating in the surf at the beach. A fire surf crew pulled the body out and declared the person was dead.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officials said the body was badly decomposed and it is unknown how long the person was in the water. Authorities said they do not know if the person was a male or female.

An investigation is ongoing and no foul play is suspected at this time, officials said.

San Francisco 12 hours ago

Man accused in deadly shooting near Fisherman's Wharf charged with murder; victim ID'd

San Francisco May 15

Nintendo opens store in San Francisco's Union Square

San Francisco May 15

San Francisco archbishop to serve on Trump's Religious Liberty Commission

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us