Decomposed body found at Ocean Beach in San Francisco

A body was found Friday night at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, firefighters said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said it received a call around 6 p.m. reporting a possible person floating in the surf at the beach. A fire surf crew pulled the body out and declared the person was dead.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officials said the body was badly decomposed and it is unknown how long the person was in the water. Authorities said they do not know if the person was a male or female.

An investigation is ongoing and no foul play is suspected at this time, officials said.