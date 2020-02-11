Defendant Takes Stand in BART Stabbing Murder Trial

The murder trial of a man charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old woman at an Oakland BART station resumed Tuesday with the defendant taking the stand in an Oakland courtroom.

John Lee Cowell, 29, a transient, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, but prosecutors contend it was not a factor in the murder of Nia Wilson.

Cowell on Tuesday wore a purple shirt and stared blankly across the crowded courtroom as he sat on the witness stand. He admitted to his mental illness and spoke about hearing voices and aliens. He also talked about seeing what he called "fake skin."

Cowell was removed from the courtroom for an outburst during opening statements last Wednesday but was allowed to return later that day.

Cowell followed Wilson and her two sisters when they got on a San Francisco-bound BART train in Concord the night of July 22, 2018, and stabbed Nia and her sister Letifah Wilson when they got off the train at the MacArthur station in Oakland at about 9:35 p.m., prosecutors say.

The attack was premeditated and deliberate, the prosecution says.

Cowell is charged with murder for Nia Wilson's death and premeditated attempted murder for allegedly stabbing Letifah Wilson. He also is charged with a special circumstance allegation that he killed Wilson while lying in wait, a charge that would result in him being sentenced to life in prison without parole if he's convicted.

