Demand Up for East Bay Church Offering Drive-In Services Since ’73

Now that President Trump has declared houses of worship essential, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will issue coronavirus safety guidelines for religious gatherings by Monday.

But for one church based in Richmond that has offered drive-in services for years, not much will change. On Sunday, the First Presbyterian church in Richmond held a drive-in service in a Safeway parking lot in Pinole.

“We only use a radio so people can listen in their cars with the windows rolled up,” said Jim Wheeler, the church’s pastor.

But this drive-in service was not created because of the pandemic. It has been going strong since 1973, but it’s the only way churches are supposed to gather under the current order in Contra Costa County. What’s different now is the increased need for this option.

“Now with the pandemic people are dying for a personal connection, a chance to just wave at someone and say ‘hi,’” Wheeler said. “And it helps those who don’t have technology.”

The service is so popular the church plans to offer another drive-in option in Portuguese.