Day of action for Social Security held in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Democratic party leaders went on the offense Monday against President Donald Trump, his administration and Elon Musk's DOGE cuts.

The leaders are accusing the president and Congressional Republicans are colluding to end Social Security and Medicare.

NBC Bay Area's Thom Jensen takes a closer look and shows how House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi spelled out a plan to take back the House and protect those program. Watch his video report above.

