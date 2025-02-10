San Jose

Demonstrators march in San Jose calling for ICE removal

By NBC Bay Area staff

There were continued protests in San Jose on Sunday, calling for the removal of ICE agents from the city.

Several dozen protesters gathered near Alum Rock and King Sunday, demanding an end to mass deportations and for resistance against ICE activity in San Jose.

The San Jose protest was one of many similar rallies around the Bay Area and the country against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Organizers are urging people to get involved and stay involved.

“Getting involved with the rapid response network of Santa Clara County, becoming first responders when there is ICE activity,” said Uriel Magdaleno, a Community Organizer at Silicon Valley Immigration Committee. “I also want to encourage people to get involved with May Day and show solidarity with immigrant workers on International Workers Day.”

Activists from various organizations and community groups have been protesting on this issue nearly every day for weeks.

Sunday’s demonstration was put on by the Silicon Valley Immigration Committee.

