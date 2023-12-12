Demonstrators protest outside Meta's HQ in Menlo Park over handling of Palestinian content

Protesters gathered outside Meta headquarters in Menlo Park Tuesday afternoon to protest how they say the company has handled pro-Palestinian content on its platforms.

The local chapter of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, which organized the protest, accuses Meta of shadow-banning abd removing pro-Palestinian posts.

Shadowbanning is an online moderation method that blocks a user’s posts from being seen by others without notifying the user.

Other social media platforms, including TikTok, have recently faced similar accusations.

At this point, Meta has not commented publicly about the protest.

Similar protests are set to happen throughout the Bay Area this week.