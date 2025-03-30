San Jose

Demonstrators rally against Elon Musk outside San Jose Tesla showroom

By NBC Bay Area staff

More than a hundred people gathered outside of a San Jose Tesla showroom Saturday to protest Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration.

The protest happened about a block south of Santana Row. The San Jose protest was part of a nationwide action Saturday called "Tesla Takedown."

Demonstrators said they are angry with Musk’s deep cuts to many federal departments, his questionable salute on national television and the sudden creation of the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE.

Many demonstrators also questioned why the Tesla CEO and the world's richest man on Earth has so much power when he wasn't elected.

“This really makes me feel like 'OK, we are not alone when we protest,'” said Roberta Ortega, who attended the rally. “We need to stand up. and I just feel uplifted by all these people who think like I do, feel the threat of tyranny and we need to save our democracy.”

Similar protests were held in other cities across the Bay Area and the United States on Saturday.

