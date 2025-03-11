Demonstrators rally outside SF Tesla dealership amid Musk backlash

An electrified backlash against Elon Musk's Tesla.

As Tesla's stock continues to tumble, some people who already own the vehicles said they are trying to get rid of them in protest of Elon Musk's new position with the Trump Administration.

Others said they are making some curious changes to keep the cars from being vandalized.

At Monday’s protest outside of the Tesla Dealership in San Francisco, Jeff, one of the regulars of these street demonstrations, said he's owned his tesla for 12 years.

Despite Jeff’s growing issues with Musk, he's not getting rid of it.

"I got it in 2012, and you had to pay $2,000 to get charging for life," he said. "So the way I look at it is, they won't get free charging. So that lets Elon off the hook."

Jeff didn't want to use his last name for this interview but told NBC Bay Area that he has zig-zagged across the Bay Area to protest Musk and President Donald Trump at eight different events. He said he also decided to cover up the tesla logo on his vehicle and added a very blunt sign to his bumper.

"It says, 'I bought this car when Elon was sane.' Down below, it says 'dog inside' too because sometimes, my dog is in there," he said.

That request to protect Jeff's dog may seem extreme. But it comes after multiple reports of vandalism at some Tesla owned sites including a suspected arson at a Massachusetts Tesla charging station last week.

While there is no hard data on how many people are selling their Tesla's in protest, Facebook marketplace, there are plenty for sale by owner, NBC Bay Area noticed more than a few that were listed on Monday and several had already marked down their prices.

Additionally, there are some stories of people simply returning them to the dealerships.

"A friend of mine, who's kind of a conservative woman, her son leased a tesla, and he turned it in because he was ashamed to have a Tesla,” said San Francisco resident Julie Marsh.

The public backlash over Musk's involvement with the newly created department of government efficiency is growing amid reports that it's to blame for the furlough and firing of thousands of federal employees.

Demonstrations outside of the tesla dealership in San Francisco have become a regular occurrence.

A similar one was held here Sunday and several have been organized over the last few weeks around the bay and across the country.