Demonstrators rally in San Jose amid President Trump's immigration-related executive orders

Ten of the executive orders President Donald Trump signed Monday have to do with immigration, prompting concern from many in the South Bay.

In San Jose, there was rally near Santana Row that drew hundreds. Many people were holding signs, protesting Trump administration policies including deportations.

“Pain. To see so many people out here just fighting for it, I love it, but to know why they’re here is what hurts the most,” Carol said.

On Monday, Trump signed 10 executive orders relating to immigration. Among them, declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border. He also promised a major immigration enforcement action soon.

Carol and Erika heard about the protest and joined in. For Erika, she’s thinking about her family.

“My biggest fear is losing my parents, I can't imagine losing my parents, it’s difficult to even think about, I don’t even want to think about it because if I were to lose my parents my whole world will fall apart,” Erika said.

Earlier Monday, politicians, immigration activists and some law enforcement agencies marched in the South Bay, saying there is reason to fear but also reason to be hopeful – vowing that Santa Clara County will protect immigrants.

“The only way that we will cooperate with ice is if there’s a ‘criminal’ threat to our community or if there’s any type of criminal charges. But aside from that we will not be cooperating with ice,” said Santa Clara County Undersheriff Dalia Rodriguez.

Trump also signed an executive order trying to end birthright citizenship, it’s already being met with legal action. The ACLU filed a lawsuit, calling it unconstitutional.

At the San Jose rally, people were leaning on each other to support those now facing an uncertain future.

“To reaffirm that despite immigration status, whether you have it or not, everybody is united, everybody is in solidarity with each other,” said Uriel Magdaleno with the Silicon Valley Immigration Committee.