Former KTVU anchor Dennis Richmond dies at 81

By NBC Bay Area staff

Dennis Richmond
Karl Mondon-Pool/Getty Images

Longtime KTVU anchor Dennis Richmond died Wednesday, the station reported. He was 81.

Richmond died in Grass Valley, Calif., with his wife by his side, friends told KTVU.

Richmond became an anchor at KTVU in 1976 and held the post until his retirement in 2008, according to the station.

