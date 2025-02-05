Former KTVU anchor Dennis Richmond dies at 81

Longtime KTVU anchor Dennis Richmond died Wednesday, the station reported. He was 81.

Richmond died in Grass Valley, Calif., with his wife by his side, friends told KTVU.

Richmond became an anchor at KTVU in 1976 and held the post until his retirement in 2008, according to the station.

Legendary KTVU anchorman Dennis Richmond, the quintessential newsman of four decades – an anchor still most associated with Channel 2 long after his retirement, died Wednesday at the age of 82. https://t.co/9Uuu35cJHz — KTVU (@KTVU) February 5, 2025