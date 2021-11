The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for parts of the Bay Area on Sunday morning.

Heavy fog is reported in the Central Valley, Delta, and into the East Bay, the weather service said, and visibility is starting to lower in parts of the North Bay.

Thick fog once again this morning across the North Bay and East Bay with visibility to < 1/4 mile at times, dense fog advisory continues to 12pm #CAwx pic.twitter.com/BbTrgz500q — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) November 14, 2021

Sunday morning fog looking SE across the inland East Bay from Grizzly Peak #CAwx pic.twitter.com/trUUFI8475 — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) November 14, 2021

Motorists and boaters should use caution and expect areas of visibility of one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.

Drivers should should use low beam headlights and maintain a safe following distance, the weather service said.